Sessions threats could cost Colorado cities millions

DENVER — Attorney General Jeff Sessions put “sanctuary cities” on notice Monday by threatening to withhold millions of dollars from states and cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration laws.

Officials from Denver, Aurora and Boulder were quick to fire back– saying they follow federal law. President Trump and his administration don’t seem to agree.

Sessions did not offer many details on Monday, but did say complying with federal immigration laws will be a prerequisite to receiving Department of Justice (DOJ) grants.

“Failure to remedy violations could result in withholding grants, termination of grants, and disbarment or ineligibility for future grants,” Session said.

The threats are clear, but this is not new policy. The Obama administration also required states and cities to follow immigration laws in order to receive DOJ money. Experts say what could be different now is how the Trump administration might interpret the laws and DOJ grant requirements.

Dozens gathered outside Aurora’s municipal building on Monday to rally for immigrants’ rights. The rally was held prior to a city council study session on “sanctuary cities”– a term that does not have a universally-accepted definition.

Sheriffs across Colorado say they routinely cooperate with ICE agents but do not honor ICE detainer requests to hold inmates longer than otherwise necessary. Federal court rulings forbid local authorities from doing so without an arrest warrant. Boulder’s sheriff told FOX31 detainer requests violate constitutional rights.

Local leaders across the state are now concerned if they do not honor ICE detainer requests, will that mean a loss of millions of dollars for Colorado? Last year, Denver received $4.3 million from the DOJ. In 2015, Denver was sent about $15 million from the DOJ.

Trump critics said the White House rhetoric is serving as intimidation to get local police to enforce federal immigration laws. Many Trump supporters, though, are OK with the strategy– saying whatever it takes to get the job done.

Denver leaders told FOX31 they will continue to apply for DOJ grants, and in doing so, officials will confidently report that they follow immigration laws.

The Trump administration said it expects to release its second report on cities and counties that do not honor ICE detainer requests later in the week.