Saving Your Child’s Baby Teeth

Some new parents decide to save their child's umbilical cord blood in case the stem cells are needed in the future. Now parents can save their child's baby teeth to potentially save his or her life. Scientists have discovered that stem cells from teeth can be grown and used to fight certain diseases or help repair bone. When your child loses a tooth, simply send it off in a Tooth Preservation Kit. It comes with an enrollment form, instructions for your dentist, cold packs, shipping materials, and a tooth fairy certificate. The tooth will be stored and frozen in a cryopreservation lab. In the event that your child ends up being diagnosed with a disease or suffers a sports injury, you can use it.

You can find this Tooth Preservation Kit at storeatooth.com.