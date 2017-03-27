Psychologist says people post violent videos to go viral; people more desensitized to violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- A growing number of people clicking on a video that shows a huge crowd attack two young men in Thornton.

And while Thornton police continue to investigate, a Denver psychologist says the videos popularity is a sad consequence of our connected society.

“I thought I was going to die for sure,” says assault victim, Timmy.

He and his friend Joshua said this unfair fight was the scariest moment of their lives.

“Before I know it, the door opens. People are throwing punches at me. I tried to cover up. They're landing multiple punches, in my face, chest, and ribs,” he says.

Little did they know their pain would become someone else’s entertainment.

“It’s not, ‘Wow. This is a dangerous situation. I should do something,’” child psychologist Sheryl Ziegler said.

Instead, she says people record, then post violent videos for a chance it’ll go viral.

“There’s a sense fame is just a click away,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler says she’s noticed it with her younger patients--who live to get more and more likes and followers.

“One thing I’ve noticed as a psychologist is empathy is trending down. The more exposure to violence, the more you see, the more you get desensitized,” Ziegler said.

And Ziegler says that’s bad for all of us.

“I am absolutely against it. You are part of the problem when you do something like that,” she says.

But there is one positive from posting videos like this--it provides crystal clear evidence to police and potential justice for victims.

“I did not think they would post it because they can get in trouble for posting it. I’m glad they did,” says assault victim, Joshua.

The victims told us the men beating them kept saying either, ‘You messed with the squad,’ or the vape squad.

Thornton police told us this is not an identifiable gang--just a group of friends who now face legal trouble if police identify them.