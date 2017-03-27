Post office employee allegedly faked cancer to work from home

DENVER – A Highlands Ranch post office employee has been accused of allegedly faking cancer in order to claim over 100 days in sick leave and be allowed to work from home, Acting Colorado U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer said in a statement on Monday.

Caroline Boyle, 59, was indicted last week and released on bond.

Officials claim Boyle forged several doctors notes about her alleged cancer treatment that she sent to her supervisor. Some of the notes had inaccurate information including misspellings of the name of the doctor she allegedly saw for treatment, officials said.

“The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General is excellent at rooting out fraud and conducting thorough, righteous investigations,” said Troyer. “Thanks to them, Americans don’t have to tolerate this kind of cheating.”

“The American public expects employees of the U.S. Postal Service to be honest and forthright in their professional endeavors,” Scott Pierce, USPS Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge, Contract Fraud Investigations Division said.

“In this instance, an employee fabricated medical documentation and other reports indicating she was being treated for a devastating disease, all of which were untrue,” Pierce said. “Fortunately, the actions of this employee are not indicative of the vast majority of U.S. Postal Service personnel who are dedicated, hard-working public servants.”

Boyle has been charged with one count of presenting a forged writing to the United States with the intent to defraud. She faces up to 10 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine, officials said.

She is expected to go to trail on May 22.