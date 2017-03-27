Police: Tennessee couple tried to sell 5-month-old baby on Craigslist

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee couple is in jail after allegedly trying to sell their 5-month-old baby on Craigslist for $3,000.

Police say that John Cain, 26, and Deanna Grier, 37, placed an ad on Craigslist and when officers received a tip about the plan, they set up an undercover investigation.

Undercover police met with the couple at a dollar store on Friday evening ready to sell the baby, police said. The couple was arrested.

“She went into the store and purchased some cigarettes and came back out and kind of hung out in the parking lot for a few minutes before we took them down,” Greene County Chief Deputy Ray Allen said.

The Department of Children’s Services was on scene to take the baby.

Cain and Grier are both being held on a $150,000 bond.