March is National Car Care Month, so here's a reminder that your trusty ride needs some TLC after months of wear and tear. You can save about $1,200 a year by doing basic maintenance yourself! It's a great investment, considering the cost of a new vehicle is averaging $34,000 according to Kelley Blue Book. Whether it's upgrading or maintaining your car, automotive expert Lauren Fix the Car Coach has tips on making the smarter choice. She joined us live from New York City.
