Man showing off new car crashes it into house

ALBANY, Ore. – An Oregon man showing off his new Subaru ended up crashing it instead.

33-year-old Joshua Pairan from Albany, Ore. was driving northbound when he lost control of the car crashing it through a yard, into a power pole, and then struck the front of a house around 2:49 a.m. on Sunday, The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

There were three people inside of the car at the time of the crash.

A female passenger, sitting in the back seat, had to be rescued by the Albany Fire Department using the jaws-of-life to extricate her, police said. She was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Pairan told police that he was out for a drive showing off his new car to his friends.

Alcohol and excessive speed appear to be contributing factors to the crash, police said.

Pairan was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless endangering, reckless driving, criminal mischief II and assault III.