Malnourished boxer Spartan to undergo surgery on Tuesday

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Spartan, the malnourished boxer from Westminster who was turned in by his owner, will now have to undergo surgery.

HoBo Care Boxer Rescue have been working to trying to get him to regain his appetite.

They have even tried a feeding tube and foster care. None of it has worked.

After further review, it was determined Spartan needs surgery to help bring him back to health and hopefully start eating again

He will go through surgery on Tuesday.

Officials hope Spartan will regain his energy and appetite and be up for adoption within a few weeks.

Donations can be made at coloradogives.org/hobocareSpartan.

The owner, 32-year-old Tyler Hicks, surrendered Spartan at the Hermosa Veterinary Clinic in north Denver on March 14.

Vets said the dog was in very bad shape. Spartan should weigh about 60 pounds but came in closer to 35 pounds.

Officials have charged Hicks with animal cruelty and animal neglect.