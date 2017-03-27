Make Your Home Feel Bigger Without Adding Square Feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to maximize daylight in your home, or make it feel bigger without adding a square foot, it's possible! All you have to do is utilize that "Fifth Wall." We're talking about your ceiling! It has a lot of untapped potential as a design element that can become as dramatic and unique as other areas. Lifestyle Expert Sabrina Soto says it's an easy renovation that results in a huge transformation.

Soto says in addition to utilizing that Fifth Wall, in 2017 you're going to see a lot of two-toned kitchens with a darker bottom cabinet and lighter upper cabinet, along with black appliances, black steel, and dulled brasses.