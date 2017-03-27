Girl fights off attacker on High Line Canal Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – A girl was taken to the hospital after fighting off an attacker on the High Line Canal Trail on Monday evening, police said.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of High Line Canal Trail between East Florida Avenue and East Iliff Avenue, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police say a high school aged girl was jogging along the trail when she was attacked from behind by an unknown male attacker.

The girl was taken to the hospital by her family where she was treated for minor injuries she sustained while being tackled to the ground and fighting off the attacker.

The attacker fled on foot.

No other suspect description was available.