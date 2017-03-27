× Freeland struggles with command in loss against the Rangers

Surprise, Ariz.

The Rockies are just one week away until they open the new season, which means roster spots are on the line as the team tries to whittle down their roster size to 25-men in the next couple of days. Denver native, Kyle Freeland is still considered a favorite tomake the starting rotation despite struggling today in a 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Competing with rookie pitchers, Antonio Senzatela and German Marquez for the final two spots on the starting rotation Freeland gave up four runs while scattering seven hits in four and two-thirds innings pitched.

Manager Bud Black remained optimistic after the game, “His (Freeland) control and command were not what we have seen in the previous three games, but he battled, and he made certain pitches when he had to… There was good velocity and break to his pitches.”

The Rockies open their season a week from Monday in Milwaukee.