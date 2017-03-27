‘Flip or Flop’ star facing backlash after ‘inappropriate’ bikini picture

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. — “Flip or Flop” star Christina El Moussa is facing backlash for a photo she posted on Instagram last week.

El Moussa made headlines last year when she and her husband and co-star, Tarek El Moussa, decided to split.

Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog 🐶 Click link in my bio!! 👙🍩 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

The photo shows El Moussa and her daughter wearing bathing suits for LSpace by Monica Wise, a swimwear line. She’s also holding a French bulldog.

The caption reads, “Welcome to the family!!”

The photo was part of a promotion for a swimwear line. While many said she looked “great” and should ignore the criticism, others commented that the picture was “inappropriate,” Fox News reports.

Some took to social media to question El Moussa, saying the photo was just “for fame” and questioning her parenting decisions.

Others commented to defend her decision, saying the picture was “adorable” and calling it a “great mum and daughter photo moment.”

The “Flip or Flop” duo have two kids together.