Family struggling after mother killed in crash caused by drunk drag racer

DENVER — The children left behind by a Denver woman killed by drunk driver face a power shut-off if the family doesn’t receive support.

Their father was seriously injured in the accident and the strain of medical bills is causing a hardship. A family friend set up this GoFundMe page to help.

Robert Lucero is still traumatized after witnessing the death of his wife of 19 years, Shuvonne Wickard. Police say Wickard was killed on Jan. 29 when her car was struck by a driver who had been drinking and drag racing at Federal Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue.

Lucero says he knew his wife was gone, “I told the paramedic I said she’s gone, after 19 years of being with somebody , you know.”

He is struggling to recover from a fractured back and pelvis, broken ribs and brain injury while trying to remain strong for the couple’s children, 15-year-old Kaylene, 11-year-old Ezekial, and 1-year -old Maggie.

Kaylene says their mother was the family’s light and joy, “she would put us first and put herself last.”

Ezekial shares what’s in his heart, simply saying, “I loved her.”

Lucero is unable to work due to his injuries. After medical expenses, there is nothing left to pay for the electricity bill, so the power will be shut off in three days if no one steps in to help.

Lucero says the children cling to their mother’s memory, “I feel bad for them that they have to go through life without the presence of their mother.”

Their home is filled with precious photographs of Shuvonne. Her miniature shoe collection remains on the shelf, flowers from her memorial remain in the corner.

“Regardless of how she was taken she’s here,” Lucero said.