Facebook launches tool to find, contact elected representatives

Mark Zuckerberg is making it easier for voters to get into the political fray with a new Facebook feature called Town Hall Project.

The new volunteer-driven tool on the social networking giant allows users to stay engaged with the representatives who are voting with the constituents’ collective voice in mind.

According to a statement outlining the new feature, Zuckerberg says that “building a civically-engaged community means building new tools to help people engage in a thoughtful and informed way.’

The new feature is in its infancy but Coloradans have access to easily find out who their representatives are.

To participate, go to the Town Hall Project main Facebook page and opt whether or not to enter your address.

From there, users will view their local and national representatives and choose whether or not to follow the representatives’ Facebook pages.

Additionally, a contact button will direct users to the representatives’ official office addresses and phone numbers, giving participants the opportunity to either write to or call the politicians.

Coloradans who opt not to enter their exact address have access to the information of Governor John Hickenlooper, Senator Cory Gardner, Senator Michael Bennett, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.

Those providing their address will also gain access to information about their local representatives.

Locally, Senator Cory Gardner has held virtual town halls, however he has been criticized for having limited in-person town halls with constituents.

Settings on the Town Hall Project offer ways to track your representatives’ town halls as well as voting reminders.

Those with ideas regarding ways to stay engaged can publicly submit requests or information which will then be verified and posted.

According to Zuckerberg, “the more you engage with the political process, the more you can ensure it reflects your values. This is an important part of feeling connected to your community and your democracy, and it’s something we’re increasingly focused on at Facebook.”