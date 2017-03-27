Democrats force one-week delay in Gorsuch nomination committee vote

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the Senate on Monday forced a one-week delay in a committee vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch of Colorado.

Democrats requested a postponement in the vote as expected, said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

The committee vote on Gorsuch, who sits on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver and lives in Boulder, will be held April 3.

“Before the hearing started we all knew how qualified the judge is. His resume speaks for itself,” Grassley said. “But last week we got to see up-close how thoughtful, articulate, and humble he is. He is clearly deeply committed to being a fair and impartial judge. And he isn’t willing to compromise that independence to win votes in the Senate.”

Republicans are considering their next step now that the confirmation hearings are over and Democrats are planning to filibuster the nomination.

Republicans, who number 52 in the Senate, need eight Democrats to join them in order to end the expected filibuster.

If they don’t reach 60 votes, they can still get around it by changing the rules and requiring only a simply majority, or 51 votes, to end the debate.

So far, only one Democrat — Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia — has said he would not take part in the filibuster.

Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont tweeted Monday that he is not supporting Gorsuch’s confirmation, but at the same time he’s “never inclined” to filibuster a Supreme Court nominee.

“I need to see how Judge Gorsuch answers my written Qs, under oath, before deciding,” he said on whether he’ll filibuster.

As of Monday morning, 17 Democrats have opposed Gorsuch’s nomination, including some who expressed opposition before his hearings last week. But what’s unclear is how many of them will also take part in the filibuster.

Republicans are targeting a dozen Democrats who represent red states or states that President Donald Trump won last year, urging them to call for an up-or-down vote in the Senate.

Three of those senators, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, have said they won’t support Gorsuch — and Casey and Baldwin have said or suggested they would also join the filibuster.

The rule change is also known as the nuclear option, a controversial move that Democrats took more than three years ago for all presidential nominees other than Supreme Court justices.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has strongly suggested he is willing to use the nuclear option — even declaring Gorsuch will be confirmed by the time the Senate departs for the April recess at the end of next week — although he hasn’t uttered those words publicly.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer argued Friday that if Gorsuch can’t get to 60 votes on his own, then Republicans shouldn’t change the rules, but “change the nominee.”

Democrats are still fuming over Republican action last year to block President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland, keeping the seat vacant until a new president was sworn in.