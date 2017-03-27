Daybreak Delights: Congo Bars

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Congo Bars.
Scratch Catering Services Presents: Congo Bars
What you Need:
1 cup old fashion oats
2/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1/3 cup sweetened shredded coconut
1/2 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1/2 cup roasted & chopped pecans
2 bananas
1/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips
What to Do:
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly greased 8-inch square metal baking pan.
- In large bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, flour, salt, and coconut. Toss to combine then pour in the melted butter, mix until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in pecans.
- Spread half of crumb mixture evenly over bottom of baking pan, pressing it gently into corners. Dice bananas and scatter them and chocolate chips over crust. Sprinkle remaining crumb mixture evenly over the top.
- Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until top is golden brown, and begins to pull away from sides of pan. Transfer pan to rack to cool 20 minutes. Cut into 8 equal bars and serve while still warm, or cover with plastic wrap and store, enjoy with in 3 days.