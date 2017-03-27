CU regents to meet with report on handling of domestic violence allegations set to be released

DENVER — The University of Colorado’s Board of Regents will meet Monday with the findings of an external investigation into the school’s handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant football coach expected to be released soon.

The regents will meet at 10:30 a.m. with most of it being held in executive session, CU spokesman Ken McConnellogue said. The agenda says the board will receive legal advice on a personnel issue at the Boulder campus.

McConnellogue said he was not at liberty to say what the personnel issue is and wouldn’t confirm if it’s related to the allegations against former coach Joe Tumpkin.

Tumpkin is accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend over the course of their three-year relationship.

He faces eight domestic violence charges, including five felony counts of second-degree assault and three counts of misdemeanor assault, according to an arrest affidavit.

The ex-girlfriend told investigators that she was assaulted more than 100 times over a 21-month period, according to the affidavit.

Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend said she told CU coach Mike MacIntyre about the alleged abuse in early December, long before the school first acknowledged the allegations publicly, according to Sports Illustrated.

Tumpkin was allowed to call defensive plays in the Buffaloes’ appearance in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Tumpkin was suspended on Jan 6. He resigned from his position at the university at the request of MacIntyre and athletic director Rick George on Jan. 27.

After the Sports Illustrated story was published, DiStefano said in a statement that MacIntyre notified school officials of the allegations and that more should have been done.

“At that time, we believed that it was premature to take personnel action because there was no restraining order, criminal charges, civil action or other documentation of the allegation,” DiStefano said.

MacIntrye and the university reached agreement just after the season ended in January on a $16.25 million extension through the 2021 season. It needed to be approved by the Board of Regents.

The board was scheduled to take up the contract at a meeting last month, but it was put it off until regents get a better feel for how officials acted on the allegations against Tumpkin.

Philadelphia-based law firm Cozen O’Connor reviewed whether DiStefano, George and MacIntyre violated campus policies by failing to report the accusations against Tumpkin.