CU Boulder considers asking applicants to disclose sexual orientation

BOULDER, Colo. – The University of Colorado is reportedly considering asking potential students to disclose their sexual orientation when applying, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

The Daily Camera reports that the information would be used to better compile data of the LGBTQ population on the Boulder campus, which they claim will help them create a more welcoming environment and help them provide better student services.

There is currently no way of knowing how many LGBTQ students attend CU Boulder because the university doesn’t keep records of those demographics like they do for race and gender.

CU adds that it would be voluntary to answer the question and would not affect an applicant’s chances at admission.

Other universities across the county have added the question to their applications in recent years. CU would be the first in Colorado to do so.

School officials say there is currently no timeline on when the university would put the question on applications.