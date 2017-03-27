County near border bucks state reputation as fittest in nation

COLORADO — We see it every year, and every year Coloradans rank near the top of fittest residents in the nation.

According to one study by 24/7 Wall St., the Centennial State again takes top honor of lowest obesity rate in the country.

Now, the media outlet is pointing fingers at the county bringing down our state average.

According to the study, the most obese county in the state is Kit Carson County, located about two and one-half hours east of Denver, near the Kansas border.

The county has an obesity rate of 27.6 percent while the statewide obesity rate is 21.3 percent.

The number of residents in the county who do not exercise clocks in at 24.5 percent and the rate of adults with diabetes is 7.3 percent.

Nine of the 10 states with the highest obesity statistics are located in the South.

Mississippi and West Virginia tied for highest statewide obesity rate.

The numbers were drawn from a 2013 analysis of obesity statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.