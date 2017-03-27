Colorado’s only licensed Star Wars & Marvel artist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There are plenty of artists spread out around Colorado, but none carry the same title as Christopher Clark.

Clark is the only licensed Star Wars & Marvel artist in our state. Both entertainment companies hire him to produce original artwork of their favorite characters.

"I’ve been published with Star Wars and Marvel for less than a year," Clark said. "I know they’re both really picky about who they pick as their licensed artist - so I’m grateful they picked me".

In their first year, licensed artists usually only produce 3-4 pieces of work; however, Clark has already produced 13 in his first 12 months.

"I found out George Lucas bought one of my original paintings. That was kinda life changing actually," Clark said with excitement.

Clark's work varies and some pieces could take several weeks to produce.

To learn more about his process, hit 'play' on the video associated with this story.