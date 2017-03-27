Colorado Gators is a reptile rescue focused on education. Nearly all of our animals used to be someones pets. Every visitor to Colorado Gators has the opportunity to meet, pet, hold, and take pictures with a little alligator! Tom got a chance to hold the alligator and the python. He was a little scared of the python though.
Colorado Gators
