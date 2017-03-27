× Click It or Ticket to target rural areas where seat belt use is lowest

COLORADO — It’s time to buckle up or pay up.

Beginning Monday and running through April 2, rural counties will be targeted by the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol for a special “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

According to CDOT, the state’s seat belt use rate dropped from 85 to 84 percent in 2016.

Fifteen rural counties registered below the state average.

Law enforcement issued 1,605 citations in rural communities during last year’s spring enforcement.

With seat belt use lowest in rural counties, the number of deaths may also be particularly inflated because those involved in car crashes are often hours from the closest hospital.

Pueblo, Morgan and Delta counties have the lowest average seat belt rate.

Additionally, motorists and passengers in pickup trucks had a lower use rate (76.1 percent) than any other vehicle type.

Officials are amping up enforcement with the hopes that hitting drivers in the wallet will convince them to strap in.

“About half of all people killed in passenger vehicle traffic crashes in Colorado last year were unbuckled,” said a spokesperson with CDOT.

In 2015, seat belts saved an estimated 13,941 lives nationwide, including 200 in Colorado.

Fines for not buckling up start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.