Boulder Restaurant competing for Outstanding Restaurant

Boulder’s celebrated Frasca Food and Wine is among six finalists in the James Beard Foundation's Outstanding Restaurant category. This award is given to restaurants that have been open for more than ten years. The 2017 James Beard Awards Gala, where winners will be honored, will be held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday, May 1.

Frico Caldo

Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, Frasca Food and Wine

9 ounces Yukon Gold potato (approximately 1 large potato)

2 ounces onions (approximately ½ onion)

4 ounces grated montasio (young or unaged Montasio)

Pinch salt

Grated nutmeg to taste

Tab of butter

16-20 pieces of thinly sliced speck

Cilantro Vinegar

2 T Chopped Cilantro

2 T Grapeseed oil

2 tsp Shallot minced

Sherry Vinegar to taste

Salt to taste

Method

First poach Yukon gold potato in a pot with salted water until tender (this may take up to forty-five minutes to one hour). When cooked, peel the potato and crush them into small pieces. Then mince the half onion. Bring the sauté pan to moderate heat and add butter. Place the minced onions into the sauté pan. Slightly sweat the onions until translucent and sweet. Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl; be sure not to over mix.

Heat a Cast Iron/Teflon pan on high heat. Lightly grease the pan and add half of the potato mixture. Let the potato cook on one side for 5 minutes, until golden brown. Then using a spatula, flip the Frico to complete cooking for 5 minutes. Repeat the process with the other half of mixture.

Mix the components of the cilantro vinegar together. Cut the Frico into wedges and serve with the cilantro vinegar. Serve 2 slices of the speck with each wedge of Frico.