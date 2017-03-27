Blue Bell Ice Cream returns to Denver stores

DENVER — After voluntarily being pulled for more than a year because of listeria concerns, Blue Bell Ice Cream returned to Denver stores on Monday.

In 2015, Blue Bell products were linked to 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.

The company recalled the product in April 2015 but brought it back to select cities in August 2015.

Texas-based Blue Bell has slowly rolled out its product to new markets in the past two years. Now, the ice cream is back in the Mile High City.

“We are very excited to be in a position to expand our sales territory,” said Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell.

Blue Bell will also reopen its distribution facility in Centennial with an initial staff of about 40 employees.

Blue Bell Ice Cream can be purchased at King Soopers, Wal-Mart and other local supermarkets.

Blue Bell will also re-release Rocky Mountain Road ice cream, which debuted in 2011 in honor of Colorado and the Rocky Mountains.