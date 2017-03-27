Avalanche Rescue Team trains to save lives in snowy situations

VAIL, Colo. — The Avalanche Deployment Program might be the only thing that could save your life if you find yourself caught in a deadly mountain situation.

The program, developed by Flight For Life Colorado, was created with the primary mission of rapidly launching an Avalanche Deployment Team to the scene of an avalanche accident.

The Team consists of a Snow Safety Technician (aka “Snow Tech”), a dog handler and an avalanche rescue dog.

According to Flight for Life, the Avalanche Deployment Program combines the skill, expertise and stamina of team members and dog teams with the rapid cooperation of a Flight For Life Colorado helicopter and crew.

Monday, Loveland Ski Area, Vail Resort and Flight For Life Colorado practiced the life saving procedures, training with members of their ski patrol and dog teams.

Colorado leads the nation in fatalities caused by avalanches but with the proliferation of cell phones and rapid response by rescuers, avalanche survival is possible.