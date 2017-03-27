× Suspect arrested for Islamic Center of Fort Collins vandalism

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to the vandalism of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins on Sunday.

Police say Joseph Scott Giaquinto was identified and arrested in the case on Monday.

Giaquinto faces charges of criminal mischief, 3rd degree trespass, and bias motivated crime, police said.

“We will not tolerate acts of hatred in our community, and I hope this arrest sends that message loud and clear,” said Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutto. “While the building can be repaired, this incident caused deeper hurt that won’t just go away. I urge all of our citizens to continue showing the kind of support and acceptance demonstrated at the Islamic Center rally on Sunday night.”

Giaquinto was booked into the Larimer County Jail. A booking photo was not available as of late Monday.