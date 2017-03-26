Watch live: ‘Notable bulges’ on April the giraffe’s left side, baby is ‘extremely quiet’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe’s baby is “extremely quiet,” zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said Sunday morning hinting that it may be the “calm before the storm.”

Zoo officials also said that there appeared to be “notable bulges” on April’s left side on Sunday.

The park began streaming on Feb. 23, showing April preparing to give birth and drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.