NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- A vinyl revival of sorts brought together fans of the old school audio scene at the 11th annual Vintage Voltage Expo in Northglenn Sunday.

Dozens of dealers from around the region were on hand showcasing some of their classic electronics and retro music gear.

"The expo is kind of a utopia for people who like vinyl records, or old turntables, old stereo gear, classic guitars, old radios, antiques. If its got the warm glow of tubes it's here," said one fan.