Video captures group attack on 2 young men, posted to social media

THORNTON, Colo. -- Thornton police are investigating the brutal assault of two unsuspecting young men by dozens of people Thursday.

The attack sent both victims to the hospital.

It was all caught on camera and posted on social media. It happened at Woodglen-Brookshire Park about 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

The video shows dozens of people swarm around an SUV to punch and kick the driver we’re only identifying as Timmy, 21.

They also pummeled the passenger, Josh, 20.

Josh was able to run away, which gave the dazed driver the chance to get out of the car and eventually escape too.

Timmy had gone there to smooth things over with his ex-girlfriend. Josh had come along for moral support.

Timmy was supposed to meet her best friend to try to convince him to get her to quit contacting him.

He didn’t realize until it was too late that the meet-up was just a ploy to lure him into an unfair fight.

“It’s the most horrifying thing. I thought I got my friend killed. I couldn’t believe I put him, or anyone, in that situation,” Timmy said.

“I was just sitting in the car getting punched, trying to protect myself. I told myself I have to get out of the car, or I could get knocked out or killed or something,” says Josh.

The young men say the group known as the Vape Squad has done this before—beating up unsuspecting people who are clearly outnumbered--and posting the attacks on Twitter.

Those Twitter accounts have since been deleted now that police are investigating.

But the video on Josh’s mom’s page has been viewed more than 18,000 times.

The two victims and their families hope police can bring them justice by identifying and charging the many suspects.

Timmy suffered a concussion and bruised ribs, among other injuries.

Joshua got two black eyes, along with bruises and cuts all over his body.