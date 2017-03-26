× Terry scores hat trick as Pioneers advance to Frozen Four

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Denver University hockey team is once again adding to their legacy as one of the best college hockey programs in the country.

The Pioneers advance to their 16th frozen four in program history with a dominating 6-3 win over Penn State on Sunday night.

The number one overall seed Pioneers jumped out to a quick start against three seed Penn State.

Adam Plantt ripped home a wrist shot in the first period that put Denver in front 2-0.

The Nittany Lions rallied back however to tie the game at two when Denis Smirnov ricocheted his shot off of a Pioneer defenseman early in the second period.

The remainder of the second period was dominated by Denver who got two goals from Troy Terry and another from Jarid Lukosevicius to give the Pioneers a 5-2 lead after two periods.

The two teams exchanged goals in the third period, the last of which was scored by Terry who netted his third goal of the game with just over two minutes to play.

With the win, Denver improves to 31-7-4 overall on the season.

They are now just two wins away from winning their 8th NCAA Championship in program history.

The Pioneers will next play four seed Notre Dame in Chicago in the Frozen Four as the Fighting Irish won their won their quarterfinals match-up with a 3-2 win over UMass Lowell.