Police investigate reported sex assault behind DU fraternity

DENVER – The University of Denver (DU) sent out a safety alert to students over the weekend warning of a sexual assault.

The Denver Police Department is investigating what the university called a groping incident.

Police were called to an alleyway behind the ZBT fraternity house on Sunday around 2 a.m., where DU said a female victim reported she had been attacked.

“I was a little surprised,” DU student Katelyn Guinan said. “I feel like it’s a pretty safe campus.”

The victim told police she was groped behind the popular fraternity house on Columbine Street just north of Evans Avenue.

A DU Alert, sent out on Twitter and emailed to students on Sunday, advised people to travel in groups and in well-lit areas.

“It kind of makes you more aware of your surroundings,” DU student Erin McInerney said.

Most recent DU crime statistics from the federal government show a decrease in reported on-campus rape from 14 reports in 2014 to seven reports in 2015.

There was an increase of reported on-campus fondling with two reported incidents in 2014 and five reported incidents in 2015.

Those at the urban campus of nearly 12,000 students told FOX31 they feel like crime at and near DU is rare. They said they feel safe on campus.

Police were told the suspect is a white man in his 40’s with a thin build.

He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a long black jacket.

Authorities have asked people on or near the DU campus to report suspicious activity by calling DU Security or the Denver Police Department.

“Getting the [DU Alert] emails, it kind of makes me want to be more aware when I’m walking because sometimes I’ll walk alone,” said Guinan.

Students told FOX31 there were not as many people in the area during the time of the reported assault due to Spring Break. Classes resume on Monday.

A detective will be assigned to the case, according to a Denver Police Department spokesperson.