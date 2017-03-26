Man sets car, self on fire in Walmart parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — According to police, a man circled a Walmart on U.S. 287 in Lafayette Sunday evening, imploring onlookers to watch him as he pulled up to the front doors of the store. (Scroll down for video)

At about 5:23 p.m., the man, driving a beige Toyota Corolla, doused himself and his car with gas and ignited it.

Vehicle caught on fire in the Walmart parking lot in Lafayette Victim severely injured according to witnesses pic.twitter.com/37pic4bMXc — Paul Aiken (@PaulAikenBDC) March 26, 2017

The man and the vehicle were fully engulfed in flames when the man got out of the car and spread his arms.

Bystanders rushed to extinguish the flames and, despite the man’s resistance, were able to put out the flames burning the man. The car continued to burn.

Victim of Lafayette Walmart car fire being taken to waiting helicopter for transport pic.twitter.com/5YdM5HrrBG — Paul Aiken (@PaulAikenBDC) March 27, 2017

Police and fire rescue were called and responded. The man was airlifted to University Hospital with severe burns.

There were no other injuries. Police have not identified the man and have not given a possible motive.

Video: Ryan Brady