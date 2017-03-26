× Islamic Center of Fort Collins vandalized early Sunday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Islamic Center of Fort Collins was vandalized around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said.

Police say that the suspect flipped over benches and garbage cans outside of the mosque before using a large brick to attempt to smash windows, which were reinforced.

The suspect was later able to break a window using a large rock and then threw a Bible into the mosque.

There was no additional damage inside the building.

Police are not calling it a hate crime and are investigating the case.

A support rally is set to be held around 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. The Islamic center says anybody is welcome to attend.