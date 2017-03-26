Girls barred from boarding United flight at DIA violated dress code for ‘company benefited travel’

DENVER – Three teenage girls were barred from boarding a United Airlines flight from Denver to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. on Sunday morning after their leggings violated dress code for “company benefited travel,” the airline said.
Witnesses said on social media that the girls were wearing “uncovered leggings,” which a gate agent deemed inappropriate.
Twitter user Shannon Watts first posted it on Twitter. Watts lives in Denver and is the founder of Moms Demand Action, a national gun safety advocacy group.
Social media quickly picked up on Watts’ tweets and the airline was forced to respond.
United Airlines said the passengers were “pass riders,” who are held at a higher standard.
“The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel,” the airline said on Twitter.
Airline spokesman Jonathan Guerin said that a pass traveler is someone that flies on standby under employee benefit.
Guerin added that this stricter dress code does not apply to customers who buy tickets as regular passengers.