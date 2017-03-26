Florida man faces charges for eating pancakes in middle of the road

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Florida man has been arrested and charged after a video was posted on Facebook of him sitting in the middle of the street eating pancakes, police said.

21-year-old Kiaron Thomas was arrested as the flapjack-eating man on Friday, the Lakeland Police Department said.

Thomas was pictured sitting in the middle of a crosswalk while eating pancakes on a small TV table.

Police couldn’t locate Thomas when they arrived, but after video was posted to Facebook and shared with the police department, several people tagged Thomas, according to police.

Thomas told police he did it as a prank.

Prank or not, Thomas faces charges of placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic, police said.

He will be in court for the pancake prank on April 25.

