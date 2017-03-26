Certain foods aggravate, fight allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For allergy sufferers, spring can mean stuffy noses and runny eyes.

Surprisingly, doctors says your stomach is what you should treat first.

Experts say 80 percent of your immune system lives in your GI tract. Keeping that in mind, keeping your diet in check can balance your entire system.

Friendly foods for sufferers to eat include fruits and vegetables, peppers, broccoli and kale. Those foods have natural antihistamines and anti-inflammatory properties which are key ingredients in over-the-counter allergy meds.

Meanwhile, dairy is one thing you should try and avoid because a primary protein created through the pasteurization process is one the immune system tries to fight. That means it could make you more susceptible to allergies.