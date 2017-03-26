× Aurora police searching for missing at-risk 16-year-old

AURORA, Colo. – The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Sebastian Benson, who is considered at-risk.

Benson was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. at his home in the 15500 block of East Temple Place in Aurora, police said.

Officials say Benson suffers from a medical condition that requires him to take medication.

Police describe Benson as a white male, 6 feet tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and brown poncho style sweatshirt, black backpack and riding a black bicycle.