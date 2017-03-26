Arizona Make-A-Wish recipient gives back to his high school

PHOENIX – While most recipients of the Make-A-Wish Foundation ask for things like experiences or meeting celebrities, one Arizona teen is making headlines for choosing to do something else with his wish.

The mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is to grant someone with a life-threatening medical condition a wish of their choice.

Joseph Grant in Arizona decided his one wish was to give back to his high school, KSAZ reports.

The Camelback High School senior chose to build an outdoor space for his school instead of going to Jamaica.

Grant suffers from a life-threatening heart condition.

“I had three different life supports, and doctors wanted to pull the plug,” Grant told KSAZ. “I somehow stuck to it and stayed alive, and now, I’m here today.”

“They gave me a second chance in life, so I could give back to all the students here at Camelback High and the future students at Camelback High,” said Grant.

The new space is called Joseph’s Hangout. It features lots of shades and tables for students to get some fresh air.

“When Joseph initially presented the idea to me, I was in awe,” said Quintin Boyce, the former principal at Camelback High. “I was like, ‘so amazing, so selfless of you.'”

With months of planning, Joseph’s Hangout was one of the largest projects for Arizona’s Make-A-Wish Foundation, KSAZ reports. The project included multiple companies, the school board, and countless volunteers.