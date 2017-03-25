Watch Live: April the giraffe’s baby quiets down; See a Q&A session

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe was having a more quiet day after experiencing significant kicks and movements to her left side 24 hours earlier, zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said Saturday.

The “baby has settled down compared to yesterday’s continued judo chop marathon,” they said in their Facebook post.

You can see a Q&A session they did on Friday in the post below.

The park began streaming on Feb. 23, showing April preparing to give birth and drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.