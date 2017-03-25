Uber pumps brakes on driverless cars after crash

SAN FRANCISCO — An auto-driving car that crashed in Arizona Saturday caused Uber to pump the brakes on the pilot program testing driverless cars.

Tempe police were called to the scene of the crash which reportedly occurred when a driver of the other vehicle involved failed to yield to the Uber while making a turn.

The accident caused no serious injuries but the company decided to temporarily ground the program which was being tested in Arizona, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

A statement obtained by msn.com said that two safety drivers were in the Uber car while the vehicle was in “self-driving” mode.

The back seat of the car was empty.

Uber has said in the past that the driverless cars “require human intervention in many conditions, including bad weather.”

This incident is just another wrong turn for the company, still struggling to overcome recent negative publicity.

In the first of a spate of bad moves, users created a viral movement to #DeleteUber after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced he would take part in President Trump’s business advisory council.

After severe backlash, Kalanick stepped away from his role with the administration.

Riders again took the chance to #DeleteUber after riders accused the company of taking advantage of users looking for rides during protests against President Trump’s now-failed immigration ban at New York City airports.

Local taxi drivers shut down service while Uber took the opportunity to lower prices.

Uber’s former President, Jeff Jones, quit this week after less than seven months into the job.

He offered a less-than-glowing review of his time with the company.

“It is now clear that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride-sharing business,” he said.

In February, a released dashcam video showed Kalanick arguing with a driver over the company’s pricing structure.

Kalanick, 40, said in response that he needs to “grow up.”

In another incident, a former employee alleged a corporate culture that failed to address women’s concerns regarding sexual harassment in the workplace.

Uber brought in former US Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate the woman’s claims.

Additionally, Uber recently announced that it will end the use of a controversial “Greyball” tool the company has used to identify and evade regulators in markets in which the car sharing service has been prohibited for years.

Uber maintains that the introduction of driverless cars to the company’s fleet has the potential to lower the number of car crashes on the roads.