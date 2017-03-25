× Section of Las Vegas strip closed after shooting kills 1, injures 1

LAS VEGAS — Part of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down Saturday as police investigated a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told KSNV the shooting happened on a bus that was traveling on the strip and the suspect was barricaded on the bus. It was stopped outside the Paris Hotel and Casino.

Police surrounded the bus as they investigated the shooting, Officer Larry Hadfield told CNN.

“There is no credible information that there is a second suspect and no other victims have been located,” Hadfield said.

The Cosmopolitan Hotel, near where the bus was parked, said its staff was cooperating with police but that it had no other details about the shooting.

The condition of the second shooting victim was not released.

Developing story – more to come.