× Police look for work truck in hit-and-run of cyclist in Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Police were looking for a driver and truck in the hit-and-run of a cyclist Saturday afternoon.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were assisting Colorado State Patrol Troopers with the investigation of the crash that happened north of IBM on Monarch. CSP received the call about it at 1:43 p.m.

The suspect vehicle was a 90s dark green work truck.

The cyclist was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

This story will be updated as we get more information.