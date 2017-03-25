Police ask for help finding missing at-risk boy

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are appealing to the public for help finding a missing at-risk boy.

Eishawn Bass has been missing since approximately 6:00 p.m. from the area of 400 block of South Ironton Street.

Bass was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black sleeves, black/yellow Batman logo on the chest, and blue jeans.

The boy is intellectually developmentally disabled. No information regarding the boy’s age has been released.

Anyone with information should contact APD dispatch at 303-627-3100.