Police ask for help finding missing at-risk boy

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are appealing to the public for help finding a missing at-risk boy.

Eishawn Bass has been missing since approximately 6:00 p.m. from the area of 400 block of South Ironton Street.

Bass was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black sleeves, black/yellow Batman logo on the chest, and blue jeans.

The boy┬áis intellectually developmentally disabled. No information regarding the boy’s age has been released.

Anyone with information should contact APD dispatch at 303-627-3100.