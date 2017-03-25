Earth Hour plunges homes, landmarks and DIA into darkness

Prepare to join the world and go lights-out for one hour at 8:30 p.m. MST Saturday, as millions of people seek to turn something as small as a light switch into a global protest.

Earth Hour 2017 will take place in more than 170 countries, all of which will go dark as part of the 11th annual demonstration that bands together homes, cities, hotels, universities and landmarks to flip the collective switch in a show of commitment to fight climate change.

The Empire State Building, Space Needle, Golden Gate Bridge, the Colosseum in Rome, the Pyramids of Egypt, the Sydney Opera House and the Eiffel Tower are among the many famous landmarks that will go dark.

Denver International Airport will also dim the lights on “Blucifer,” the famed mustang statute that welcomes drivers making their way to departure gates.

In a press release issued by the airport, DIA’s senior director for sustainability said “Earth Hour is one small way we can highlight our commitment to implementing solutions that save money, improve operational efficiency and reduce emissions.”

A spokesperson with the World Wildlife Fund said there has never been a more critical moment in the fight and that the demonstration is an opportunity to send a message that many remain loyal to the tenants of the Paris Agreement, the UN climate change pact signed last year.

The agreement aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reinforce efforts to fight climate change.

Folks are turning off their lights as #EarthHour starts in the Midwest! pic.twitter.com/UCzSeAtwCH — World Wildlife Fund (@World_Wildlife) March 26, 2017

The symbolic gesture highlights both individuals’ and companies’ commitment to support science that will supply green energy.

Among the hotels going dark are Marriott International and Hilton Reykjavik City Centre in Iceland.

A “Going Green” martini sold at the Fairmont Washington, D.C. hotel will donate all profits to the World Wildlife Fund.

#ChangeClimateChange! is lighting up Twitter, even in the dark.