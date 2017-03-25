× Child sex trafficker found guilty on 30 counts

DENVER — A jury in Arapahoe County convicted a child sex trafficker on 30 counts Friday. The charges against him included soliciting for child prostitution, sexual assault and kidnapping.

Brock Franklin, 31, was one of seven people indicted by a statewide grand jury in 2015. He was considered the leader of the human trafficking ring.

Three girls and five women cooperated with prosecutors during the case which was brought under Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA).

Authorities believe that more women were victimized.

Franklin’s sentence will be determined pending the outcome of habitual criminal proceedings that are scheduled to begin in June.

He was found guilty on the following counts according to a press release: