Child sex trafficker found guilty on 30 counts
DENVER — A jury in Arapahoe County convicted a child sex trafficker on 30 counts Friday. The charges against him included soliciting for child prostitution, sexual assault and kidnapping.
Brock Franklin, 31, was one of seven people indicted by a statewide grand jury in 2015. He was considered the leader of the human trafficking ring.
Three girls and five women cooperated with prosecutors during the case which was brought under Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA).
Authorities believe that more women were victimized.
Franklin’s sentence will be determined pending the outcome of habitual criminal proceedings that are scheduled to begin in June.
He was found guilty on the following counts according to a press release:
- Colorado Organized Crime Control Act
- Human Trafficking Minor
- Pimping a Child
- Patronizing a Prostituted Child
- Soliciting for Child Prostitution
- Inducement of Child Prostitution
- Pandering of a Child
- Procurement of a Child
- Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Producing a Performance
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Human Trafficking Minor
- Second Degree Kidnapping
- Pimping a Child
- Patronizing a Prostituted Child
- Soliciting for Child Prostitution
- Inducement of Child Prostitution
- Pandering of a Child
- Procurement of a Child
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – Prostitution
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – Unlawful Use of Controlled Sub.
- Distribution of a Sch. 1 or 2 Cont. Sub. To a Minor
- Soliciting for Child Prostitution
- Human Trafficking Adult
- Pimping
- Sexual Assault
- Pimping
- Pimping
- Pimping
- Pimping
- Attempt to Commit Pimping