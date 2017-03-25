4 new arrests in murder of 2 Colorado Springs high school students

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office made four more arrests in the deaths of two teenagers. The announcement came as the family of one of the victims held his funeral Saturday.

There were five people under arrest in connection with the double homicide as of Saturday.

Natalie Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15 were found dead along a rural road in El Paso County March 12. The Colorado Springs teens attended Coronado High School.

Derek Greer’s memorial service was held Saturday.

The announcement of the new arrests came in a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Diego Chacon, 18, was booked on two charges of First Degree Murder, two charges of Second Degree Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery and Child Abuse. He was also arrested by El Paso County prior to the homicide on drug and weapons charges.

Joseph Arthur Rodriquez, 18, was booked on two charges of First Degree Murder, two charges of Second Degree Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Child Abuse and Accessory. He was also previously arrested on kidnapping charges.

Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, 20, was booked on two charges of First Degree Murder, two charges of Second Degree Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery and Child Abuse.

Alexandra Marie Romero, 20, was booked on charges of Second Degree Kidnapping and Accessory.

Greer and Partida were found dead along the shoulder of Old Pueblo Road just south of Hanover Road near Fountain.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office arrested Gustavo Marquez, 19, as a suspect in the case.

Marquez was arrested less than a month before the deaths of the teens for allegedly attacking and trying to kidnap a woman.

Investigators said they believe they arrested the key players in the double homicide. But they have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.