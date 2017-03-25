× 12-year-old boy missing in Arapahoe County

DENVER — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday after he did not return from school Friday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Robel Kelelew was last seen near South Oneida Street and East Arizona Avenue in southeast Denver. They wanted to hear from anyone who knew his whereabouts.

He is described as 5’5″ tall and weighing about 100 pounds. He’s wearing a black jacket, white sweater, black jeans and black sneakers. He also has a blue backpack.

The sheriff’s office said there was no specific concern about Robel, other than his age.

They want to hear from anyone who knows his whereabouts. 303-795-4711.