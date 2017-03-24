Watch live: ‘Significant kicks and movements’ on April the giraffe’s left side

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe is experiencing significant kicks and movements to her left side, zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said Friday.

The pregnant giraffe’s belly has also had exceptional growth in the past week as she draws closer to giving birth to her fourth calf.

On Thursday night, the keepers and the zoo’s veterinarian reported the giraffe’s back end was swelling further, but there was no change in discharge or lactation.

The park began streaming on Feb. 23, showing April preparing to give birth and drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.