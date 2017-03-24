Video shows Wisconsin high school student saving choking classmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA CROSSE, Wis. – A high school freshman in Wisconsin is being called a hero after video captured him saving a classmate’s life with the Heimlich maneuver.

It happened at Central High School in La Crosse, Wis. on Wednesday when video shows student Will Olson choking at lunch.

His friends didn’t realize what was happening at first but when Olson signaled that he was choking, classmate Ian Brown steps in to help, the School District of La Crosse said.

The school district said that Brown learned the Heimlich as part of his first aid training as a Police Explorer with the La Crosse Police Department.

The end of the video shows Olson breathing and taking a drink of water as his friends were in disbelief over what had happened.