US Supreme Court rules in favor of family that sued Douglas County schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The United States Supreme Court made a landmark ruling in favor of a Douglas County family.

That family said their 5th grader with autism was turned away from a Douglas County public school because of his special needs. The parents instead placed the student in a school that specializes in educating children with autism. They sued the school district for tuition under the Individuals with Disabilities Act.

Their attorney argued it's not enough for school districts to get by with "minimal instruction" for special needs children.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled in their favor this week. The decision sets a higher standard now for how public schools must educate students with disabilities.

Douglas County schools said it never used a minimum standard. It promised an appeal and issued a statement: "In this case, the Douglas County School District offered an appropriate Individualized Education Plan and we look forward to proving to the lower courts that the IEP meets the new, higher standard."

It's a ruling that could affect millions of families who have children with special needs.